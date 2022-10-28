 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File Footage

Kanye West new lawyer has severed ties with him after top brands ditched him amid ongoing antisemitic controversy.

Bob Cohen, a high-profile divorce lawyer famous for representing Melinda Gates has dropped Ye after he declared war against Jews in a now-deleted tweet.

As per a report published by Radar Online, Cohen refused to work with West just a few weeks after he was hired to help the rapper with his divorce settlement.

This is the second high-profile attorney to cut ties with Ye with the famed Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez being the first one.

Vasquez, who helped Depp win against ex-wife Amber Heard in libel case, resigned from the job just a week after West hired her.

However, the Praise God lawyer still has attorney Nick Salick on his team, who continues to work out a settlement with his former wife Kim Kardashian.

A source told TMZ that Salick and Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser has been trying to settle things between the exes regarding the division of their property and the custody of the kids.

For the unversed, West attracted global backlash after he shared insensitive remarks against Jews in a tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Following this, many brands such as Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas cut ties with him making him lose his billionaire status.

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West
King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton
King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?
King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence

King Charles ‘love child’ claims Princess Diana was aware of his existence
JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

JUST IN: Humayun Saeed first look from ‘The Crown’ revealed

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report

Netizens believe Kanye West planned to cut ties with all partnerships: Report
Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’

Prince Harry becoming a Kardashian HUNGRY for Hollywood coin’
Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’

Prince Harry slammed by biographer for ‘not behaving with compassion’
'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

'Daredevil: Born Again': Everything we know so far

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed

King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry’s memoir title, release date confirmed
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starring 'Fighter' gets another release date
Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore dishes on her daughter’s friendship with Harper Beckham