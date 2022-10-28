Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

File Footage

Kanye West new lawyer has severed ties with him after top brands ditched him amid ongoing antisemitic controversy.



Bob Cohen, a high-profile divorce lawyer famous for representing Melinda Gates has dropped Ye after he declared war against Jews in a now-deleted tweet.

As per a report published by Radar Online, Cohen refused to work with West just a few weeks after he was hired to help the rapper with his divorce settlement.

This is the second high-profile attorney to cut ties with Ye with the famed Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez being the first one.

Vasquez, who helped Depp win against ex-wife Amber Heard in libel case, resigned from the job just a week after West hired her.

However, the Praise God lawyer still has attorney Nick Salick on his team, who continues to work out a settlement with his former wife Kim Kardashian.

A source told TMZ that Salick and Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser has been trying to settle things between the exes regarding the division of their property and the custody of the kids.

For the unversed, West attracted global backlash after he shared insensitive remarks against Jews in a tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Following this, many brands such as Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas cut ties with him making him lose his billionaire status.