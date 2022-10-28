Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian was spotted donning Yeezy sneakers one day after sportswear band Adidas dropped Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks.

The Kardashians star, 38, stepped out for ice cream in Calabasas with her daughter True, 4, on Wednesday.

Kardashian was clad in a gray tracksuit as she was seen escorting True into the building. She donned a light gray Yeezy 350 Boost model with a neon pink lining.

The Good American founder’s latest fashion choice was spotted a day after Adidas – along with other major brands - announced to end partnership with West following the White Lives Matter rants on social media.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Kardashian was the first person from Kardashian-Jenner family to post a statement on social media condemning her ex-brother-in-law’s anti-Semitism.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” she wrote on Twitter.

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also shared her own statement on Instagram, “hate speech is never OK or excusable.”