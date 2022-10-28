Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

File footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir titled, Spare, has made headlines for its cover photo.

The Penguin Random House revealed the title, cover and release date of the much-anticipated tell-all memoir of the Duke of Sussex on Thursday. The book will hit the shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

It has been recently revealed that the front cover of Harry’s book has been clicked by the same photographer, who covered Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s latest interview with Variety magazine.

Photographer Ramona Rosales clicked the powerful cover picture that fronts Harry’s new book.

Earlier, Prince Harry was called out by Piers Morgan over his new memoir’s cover photo, which draws similarities to tennis ace Andre Agassi’s memoir cover.

Morgan tweeted, “This is hilarious… Harry didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he’s even copied the front cover photo.”

He further added, “Only difference is one had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining.”

Spare tells a "personal and emotionally powerful" look into the duke’s life, said the publishers. The book is a "raw, unflinching honesty" set to provide "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."