 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry picks Meghan Markle’s photographer for ‘Spare’ cover shoot

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

File footage 

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir titled, Spare, has made headlines for its cover photo.

The Penguin Random House revealed the title, cover and release date of the much-anticipated tell-all memoir of the Duke of Sussex on Thursday. The book will hit the shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

It has been recently revealed that the front cover of Harry’s book has been clicked by the same photographer, who covered Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s latest interview with Variety magazine.

Photographer Ramona Rosales clicked the powerful cover picture that fronts Harry’s new book.

Earlier, Prince Harry was called out by Piers Morgan over his new memoir’s cover photo, which draws similarities to tennis ace Andre Agassi’s memoir cover.

Morgan tweeted, “This is hilarious… Harry didn’t just hire same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he’s even copied the front cover photo.”

He further added, “Only difference is one had a world class talent for sport, the other a world class talent for whining.”

Spare tells a "personal and emotionally powerful" look into the duke’s life, said the publishers. The book is a "raw, unflinching honesty" set to provide "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

More From Entertainment:

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?

Why Prince Harry’s named the memoir ‘Spare’?
King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines

King Charles takes over role of Prince Harry, becomes new head of Royal Marines
Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row

Prince William drops plans to attend World Cup in Qatar amid human rights row
Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’

Brad Pitt sends letter to Martin Brundle after US Grand Prix snub: ‘Unnecessary’
Prince Harry ‘reclassified as a work of fiction’?

Prince Harry ‘reclassified as a work of fiction’?
Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian sports Yeezy sneakers after Adidas cuts ties Kanye West
King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton

King Charles likely to break another royal tradition for Kate Middleton
Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism

Netflix '365 Days' star Michele Morrone slams Korean hotel for racism
Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

Kanye West new divorce lawyer drops him as he gets cancelled over antisemitism

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?

King Charles III 'damaged Prince Harry by snubbing him at Queen funeral?
Piers Morgan says Prince Harry ‘trashes’ his family again

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry ‘trashes’ his family again
Prince Harry’s ‘Me Me Me-moir’ is a ‘publicity hoopla’ of the ‘Spare saga’

Prince Harry’s ‘Me Me Me-moir’ is a ‘publicity hoopla’ of the ‘Spare saga’