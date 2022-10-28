Pete Davidson thanks ‘karma’ as Kanye West gets cancelled

Pete Davidson thinks Kanye West is getting karma as he gets dropped by major brands following his antisemitic rants.

The former Saturday Night Live star has previously struggled with mental health issues and Ye used to add to it by launching online attacks on him for dating Kim Kardashian.

Now, an insider close to the comedian told Hollywood Life that Davidson was ‘relieved’ after West turned his hate towards others.

But things got interesting after the rapper sparked a global backlash as he dropped a tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“Pete never thought that Kanye would go after so many people in the same brutal way that he came for him," the source told the outlet. "Part of him feels like everything that Kanye is getting is karma.”

“Pete been open about his struggles with mental health, so part of him is also empathetic,” the insider added.

The insider went on to add that before the ongoing drama, Davidson was “struggling” while “dealing with Kanye,” however, “everyone in his life” is “relieved” now that “he’s no longer at the mercy of Kanye’s moods.”

After Ye declared war against Jews, several brands, including Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas, cut ties with him making him lose his standing as a billionaire.