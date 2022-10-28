 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
Kanye West back on Twitter after being suspended for anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West no longer suspended.

Kanye's Twitter profile, which was suspended for posting anti-Semiticcomments, is back a day after Elon Musk took ownership of the social media company.

The rapper, now known as Ye, was suspended from Twitter and Meta Platforms' Instagram last month and the platforms removed some of his online posts that users condemned as anti-Semitic.

While West's account is back, the rapper has yet to write a new tweet, and his anti-Semitic post remains deleted.

Musk took ownership of Twitter in a $44billion takeover with brutal efficiency on Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Among the big names booted from Twitter include Donald Trump, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Steve Bannon and US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

After Ye declared war against Jews, several brands, including Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas, cut ties with him making him lose his standing as a billionaire.


