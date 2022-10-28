 
Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim

Quentin Tarantino has rejected Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “got the concept” for the 2012 movie Django Unchained from the rapper.

According to Variety, West alleged that he initially “brainstormed the music video for his 2005 song Gold Digger which featured Foxx and from Tarantino took the idea.

During recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon Show on Thursday, Tarantino responded, “There’s no truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django and then he told that to me, and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make Django Unchained out of it.’ That didn’t happen.”

He continued, “I’d had the idea for Django for a while before I ever met Kanye. He wanted to do a giant movie version of The College Dropout, the rapper’s debut studio album, so he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release it as this giant movie, not video, nothing as crass as videos, it was movies, movies based on each of the different tracks.”

Meanwhile, West made this claim soon after he posted comments about “anti-Semitic” on Twitter and Instagram. 

