 
sports
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza urges fans to 'trust Allah' during distressful times

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Sania Mirza posing in an elegant off-white outfit. — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Sania Mirza posing in an elegant off-white outfit. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is known for sharing glimpses of her life with her 10.1 million Instagram fans almost every day, recently took to the photo-and-video-sharing website's stories feature to post a meaningful message for those experiencing distressful times. 

The 35-year-old athlete shared a quote and urged people to remember God when things don't seem to be working in their lives. 

The post read: "Allah knows your soul is tired. He knows you find it hard to accept what's going on. He knows you've been asking him and praying hard. He knows you're confused and in need of comfort. But he also knows what's best for you. He will always steer you in that direction. Trust him."

Sania Mirza urges fans to trust Allah during distressful times

The mother-of-one shared another quote in her Instagram Stories about the importance of personal space. 

"Sometimes, she needs a certain space, like we all do. A place where we go silent and become deaf to the world around us and then we hear. We hear the whispers of our soul."

Sania Mirza urges fans to trust Allah during distressful times

A few days back, Sania — who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik — uploaded a video in which she could be seen teaching her son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik, some tennis skills while he stood on the tennis court with a racket in his hands.

"Never thought I’d be a tennis mom … but here I am", Mirza wrote in the caption of the video.


More From Sports:

Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m

Samar Khan successfully summits virgin peak of 5,610m
Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot

Malala Yousafzai poses with tennis queens Venus and Serena Williams in throwback snapshot
T20 World Cup: 'Ramiz Raja should step down'

T20 World Cup: 'Ramiz Raja should step down'
Shadab Khan breaks into tears as Zimbabwe outfight Pakistan

Shadab Khan breaks into tears as Zimbabwe outfight Pakistan
South Africa's Rilee Rossouw determined to continue his roller-coaster ride

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw determined to continue his roller-coaster ride
Australia-England T20 World Cup clash washed out

Australia-England T20 World Cup clash washed out
Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 World Cup

Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 World Cup
India's Suryakumar relishes growing partnership with Kohli

India's Suryakumar relishes growing partnership with Kohli
Former Pakistan football team captain Ali Nawaz passes away in Karachi

Former Pakistan football team captain Ali Nawaz passes away in Karachi
Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood
Asitha Fernando replaces Binura Fernando in Sri Lankan squad

Asitha Fernando replaces Binura Fernando in Sri Lankan squad
No real Mr Bean but Pakistanis have 'funny habit' of bouncing back: PM

No real Mr Bean but Pakistanis have 'funny habit' of bouncing back: PM