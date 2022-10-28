 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift recalls AWKWARD first meeting with Eddie Redmayne

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Taylor Swift opened up about her first meeting with Eddie Redmayne in her latest interview.

The Midnights singer 32, admitted she was mortified when she met the actor, 40, during a screen test for the Cats movie because a make-up artist had painted her teeth brown.

Taylor confessed that she 'didn't open her mouth' during the encounter, as she regaled the story during an appearance with Eddie on The Graham Norton show.

Taylor recalls: 'Basically I was up for two roles – I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Eponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time, I wasn't going to get the role.

'But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought "This isn't an experience I am going to get again in my life.

'When I got there they put me in full 19th Century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, "You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?" But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn't open my mouth to speak!'

Eddie adds, 'I thought we would just be singing off each other – I didn't know we would be in each other's arms. My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion.'

While Swift went on to star as Bombalurina in the widely-panned film, Eddie didn't end up featuring in the adaptation of the classic musical.

Taylor and Eddie were joined on Graham's red sofa by U2 icon Bono and Alex Scott.


More From Entertainment:

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies
Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': release date, teaser and more

Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': release date, teaser and more
Disney introduces first plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’

Disney introduces first plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’
Pete Davidson feels bad for Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West controversy

Pete Davidson feels bad for Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West controversy
Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows: Check out the list of 10

Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows: Check out the list of 10
Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated

Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce ‘hugely disappointed’ by fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks

The Crown star Jonathan Pryce ‘hugely disappointed’ by fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks
Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim

Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim
Kanye West back on Twitter after being suspended for anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West back on Twitter after being suspended for anti-Semitic remarks
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage
Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece

Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece