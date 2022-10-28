 
entertainment
Friday Oct 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Disney introduces first plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Disney introduces first plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’
Disney introduces first plus-size heroine in short film ‘Reflect’

Disney treated fans with its first plus-size heroine for a powerful short film about body dysmorphia.

In the company's 85-year history of making movies, plus-size characters have only ever featured in the roles of villains or extras - and fans are full of praise for the change.

The film, entitled Reflect, follows the story of a young plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca, 'who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power.'

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film is part of the second series of Short Circuit - a series of experimental short films.

The animation has left fans in tears, with one viewer penning that she wished the film had been made when she was a child.

She tweeted: '16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!'

Other viewers shared: 'I saw this Disney short called Reflect and it emotionally tore me up. It’s about a little plus size girl doing ballet and the mirrors start to swallow her up because of her body insecurity but she destroys them by dancing anyway.'

More From Entertainment:

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, known as 'The Killer,' dies
Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': release date, teaser and more

Netflix series 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': release date, teaser and more
Taylor Swift recalls AWKWARD first meeting with Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Swift recalls AWKWARD first meeting with Eddie Redmayne
Pete Davidson feels bad for Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West controversy

Pete Davidson feels bad for Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West controversy
Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows: Check out the list of 10

Netflix true crime documentary series and limited shows: Check out the list of 10
Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated

Matthew Perry gets candid about his insecurities regarding women he's dated
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce ‘hugely disappointed’ by fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks

The Crown star Jonathan Pryce ‘hugely disappointed’ by fellow artists and Judi Dench remarks
Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim

Quentin Tarantino's surprising reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Django Unchained’ claim
Kanye West back on Twitter after being suspended for anti-Semitic remarks

Kanye West back on Twitter after being suspended for anti-Semitic remarks
Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on her friendship with Mariah Carey: ‘a guiding light’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 13-year marriage
Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece

Khloe Kardashian gets into Halloween spirit with ‘girlie kittens’ daughter True and niece