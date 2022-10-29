 
King Charles hits back at Prince Harry after memoir release date confirmed?

King Charles has apparently hit back at his younger son Prince Harry after the latter announced the title and release date of his much-anticipated memoir.

The monarch is feeling ‘greatly honoured’ as he takes over role of Prince Harry as head of the Royal Marines.

King Charles has been announced as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines on the 358th anniversary of the corps.

Some media outlets say King Charles is ushering another major change for son Harry after he ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Harry was removed from the position of Captain General of the Royal Marines after he quit royal life with his wife Meghan Markle back in 2020.

King Charles took the role as head of the Royal Marines just one day after details of Prince Harry's explosive memoir were revealed.


