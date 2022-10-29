 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
‘The Crown’ sparks controversy for changing lines in Queen’s 1992 speech

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Netflix hit royal series The Crown has landed in hot waters after being accused of ‘rewriting history’ in the upcoming season five of the show.

The latest claims came after reports made rounds on the internet that the royal series has ‘made up’ lines in Queen Elizabeth's historic Annus Horribilis speech.

In November 1992, Her Majesty spoke at London's Guildhall following a number of scandals and just four days after the fire which burnt down part of her home at Windsor Castle.

In her memorable speech, the Queen said the year of her Ruby Jubilee was not one “on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.”

She also said, “In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'Annus Horribilis.'”

However, The Sun reported that The Crown writers have added new lines for their version, which will include Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in the hit Netflix series, acknowledging “the errors of the past.”

A TV insider told the outlet, “Netflix can argue about what may or may not have happened behind closed doors to justify some of their storylines.”

“They've essentially rewritten history by changing the speech,” the insider said.

The source further “This will only add to the sense that The Crown is taking huge liberties with the truth and unfairly causing untold damage to the reputation of the monarchy.”

“It also feels highly insensitive given that the Queen only passed away last month, and the nation is trying to rally around the royal family,” reported The Sun.

The Crown season five will hit the screens on November 9, 2022.

