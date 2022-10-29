 
Saturday Oct 29, 2022

King Charles won’t allow Prince Harry, Andrew to suffer further embarrassment

King Charles will reportedly not allow his son Prince Harry, and brother Prince Andrew to suffer further embarrassment by removing them as Counsellors of State.

It had been speculated that the monarch will strip Harry and his disgraced brother Andrew from their roles as neither are currently working members of the Royal Family.

A royal source informed Daily Record UK, King Charles will not allow Harry and Andrew suffer further embarrassment.

A palace source said: "No one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded, this is for purely practical reasons.”

The report further quoting insiders says there may now be three additions to the current list of five Counsellors of State that are Queen Consort Camille, Prince of Wales Prince William, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of York Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

