T20 World Cup: 'Hurt' Haris Rauf says it is still not over for Pakistan

Pakistan´s Haris Rauf celebrates his wicket of Afganistan´s Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. — AFP

PERTH: Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf said that it is still not over and the team will bounce back in the T20 tournament despite losing two back-to-back games.

Pakistan were beaten by India which was followed by Zimbabwe’s upset win against former champions at Perth. Babar’s men will now play the Netherlands next on Sunday at Perth Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Haris said that team is confident of bouncing back but warned against any complacency.

“In international cricket, you can not term any team as a weaker side, you’ve to be respectful to all the sides when you are playing them in an international event. They all are here to win the tournament and you’ve to give your 100% against all the teams you play,” he said.

“Zimbabwe played well the other day and won against us,” the Pakistani pacer added.

Haris agreed that Pakistan didn’t get the start it wanted in the tournament but highlighted that team played well in both games.

“We lost both the matches after coming so close, on the last balls, we made our all efforts in both games,” Haris said.

“We are as hurt as any cricket fan would be. The tournament is not finished for us and we can still make a comeback, we have three games left and we are confident of doing well in these tournaments,” the fast bowler added.

Haris said that team has gelled well and players are backing each other, adding that the team sat together after two defeats to analyse the performance and to overcome the mistakes it made.

“We couldn’t finish those two games properly, we have analysed our mistakes and will do better,” he said. “We are focused on our cricket and not listening too much to what is being said outside."

Replying to a question, Haris said that if the team isn’t winning then one’s performance isn’t joyful and it is important that your performances help your team win the matches.