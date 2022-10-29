 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub King Charles invitation

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly declined King Charles invitation to join the royal family over Christmas.

The Mirror UK, citing sources, reported Meghan and Harry have no plans to join King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals at Sandringham Palace for the first Christmas after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The insiders claim couple’s relations with the royals are at ‘near rock bottom’ after Harry released further details regarding his memoir.

Archie and Lilibet father will release his tell-all memoir in January, his publisher said Thursday.

Titled "Spare," the memoir will hit the shelves on January 10, 2023.

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Penguin Random House said on Twitter.

