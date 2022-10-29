Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi cosied up at ‘Enola Holmes 2’ premiere

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown made their red carpet appearance for the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on October 27 in New York City, per Page Six.



Millie, 18, wore a stunning baby pink halter dress by Louis Vuitton which featured black appliqué florals and a low back. Recently, Brown became an ambassador for the fashion house earlier this year and starred in its spring/summer 2022 eyewear campaign.

Jake, 20 – who is also the son of the rocker, Jon Bon Jovi – donned a classic black tuxedo, which he wore atop a black button-up.

The Stranger Things star shared a series of posts on Instagram sharing an up-close look at the event. She gave an individual shoutout to: “the movie,” “the dress @louisvuitton,” “the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills” and “the man!”

Jake, on the other hand also shared a cute moment from the red carpet via IG and captioned the post, "Isn’t she lovely [heart emoji]"



Millie’s LV dress showed off some of her tiny tattoos. Some eagle-eyed viewers observed what the Florence by Mills got inked. According to the outlet, rarely seen ink includes two delicate flowers on her back, as well as a new design on her ribcage — the name ‘Ruth,’ to honour her late grandmother who died in 2020 — which Brown revealed for the first time on the red carpet.

Then there is also her most famous tattoo, the number ‘011’ in tiny font on her wrist, a nod to her Stranger Things character, Eleven, who was branded with the number when she was a test lab subject.

At the event, Millie and Jake cosied up to her beau for photos. The actress also gushed about him to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “He's pretty unbelievable.”

Millie and Jake first sparked romance rumours last year and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTAs in March. Although, the couple had been dating since June 2021.