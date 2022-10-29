 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Kylie Jenner transforms into 'Bride of Frankenstein's Elsa Lanchester for Halloween

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Kylie Jenner has channeled her inner Elsa Lanchester as The Bride of Frankenstein this Halloween. The beauty mogul has opted for a classic Hollywood horror look and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The Kardashians star, 25, surprised her Instagram followers as she shared a series of pictures where she dressed up as the iconic character.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the Halloween snapshots.

For the spooky holiday, Kylie donned a mummified figure-hugging gown. She rocked the classic look with her hyper-raised black eyebrows, and a dark bold lip.

She also painted a set of surgical scars and stitches on the left side of her face.

Kylie’s 372 million Instagram followers praised her look and took to the comments section to shower love on her. The entrepreneur’s sistern Khloe Kardashian, 38, commented, “Oh damn!!!!”, before adding, “Okkkkkk.”

One fan wrote, “Queen of Halloween,” while another chimed in, “masterpiece.”

Lauding Kylie’s look one said, "Oh my god i’m living for this," as another commented, "The Queen of Halloween is Here!"

Another fan joked, "Travis better watch out!!"

