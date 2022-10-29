 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Dakota Johnson seeks ‘relationship’ advice from Gwyneth Paltrow: Here’s why

Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson recently not happy with musician’s “emotional distance” so, she seek advice from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, revealed source.

A source revealed to Radar Online News about the discussion of Fifty Shades of Grey actress with Goop mogul, stating, “Gwyneth told Dakota that Chris' moods are part of the package with him”

The source shared, “Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, 'I'm going off for a bit,' and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude – just how he rolls as an artist.”

Another source close to Dakota and Chris told outlet, “Dakota wants a husband who is all in and wants to raise a family with her.”

“With Chris, she just gets the feeling you never get 100 percent of him, and that's why he and Gwyneth eventually split up,” recalled Gwyneth and Dakota per source.

The source mentioned, “Dakota believes Chris holds something away to himself.”

“It makes Dakota fear they may not have a future,” added the source.

