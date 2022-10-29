 
entertainment
Heidi Klum's daughter Leni weighs in on 'nepotism' comments

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum has recently hit out at “nepotism baby” comments, saying she did “get help” in the beginning but then it’s all “hard work”.

In a latest interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, Leni stated that she got the good start in the modelling world due to her celebrity parents Klum and R & B singer Seal.

“It’s just a fact. My parents are famous, the 18-year-old model told the outlet.

She continued, “I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had.”

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, travelling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing,” explained the rising star.

Leni mentioned that she wanted to follow her mother’s career when she stopped at “a Brandy Melville store at age of 12”.

“They asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favourite at the time," recounted Leni. “It was the only place I went shopping. I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.’”

Leni remembered that she was sad about it, but this was the moment she decided to be a “model”.

“I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden,” she added.

