Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla 'tried hard' to give Meghan Markle tips to 'cope abuse': 'Not interested'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla tried her best to extend support to devastated Meghan Markle when she joined the royal family.

Meghan, who was surrounded by extensive media glare and bullying, was offered help by King Charles III's wife, an generous offer she vehemently rejected.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, royals expert Angela Levin says: "She tried very hard with Meghan, to please her.

"She'd done this with Catherine because she had had such a terrible time when she joined the Royal Family.

"She tried to tell them where the holes could be, that protocols sound ridiculous but they need to follow them.

"And to give them an understanding of a very different life. Catherine was very grateful, and I'm told Meghan wasn't interested, really."

Meanwhile, in her biography on Camilla, Ms Levin writes: "Camilla felt the experience she had from coping with public abuse, press insults and frostiness from the Royal family put her in a good place to help Meghan adjust to the restrictions of royal life and was equally keen to help Meghan find her feet."

