Sunday Oct 30 2022
Princess Diana Priest slams 'commercial' Netflix for showcasing 'cruel' death

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Princess Diana's Priest, who also recited her final rites, is upset by Netflix showcasing her death scene on The Crown.

Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet spoke to The Mail on Sunday this week and described the scene as "voyeuristic and cruel."

"It's crass, and it's certainly not necessary. Netflix are being voyeuristic."

He then slammed "commercially driven" Netflix for bringing out controversy to for profitable gains.

He added: "We all know the facts of what happened... there is no need to produce new images of this terrible event."

Princess Diana passed died in a car crash alongside boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in Paris 1997.

