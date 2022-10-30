 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

James Corden confesses to being 'more of an introverted character'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

James Corden confesses to being more of an introverted character
James Corden confesses to being 'more of an introverted character'

James Corden opened up about his struggle with fame, saying he is not a 'confident lad or lout' who likes going out and 'drinking lager,' as per The Times.

The British comedian also admitted that he was more of an introverted character and initially unsure if people liked him or just liked to see the famed character of Smithy, played by Corden, in Gavin and Stacey.

'I think I used to get quite freaked out. I didn't know how to deal with it, and also, there was this thing of people going, 'Ah, Smithy!' and – what do you do?

'They're expecting to meet this really confident lad, or lout, drinking lager, and I'm really not a lad, you know?

'I'm a musical theatre performer. I don't drink beer. I like maybe one slimline G&T. I didn't know what people wanted from me.'

The 44-year-old also said no one ever informs you on dealing with fame. Instead, you have to 'figure it out along the way' as he confessed he got 'tangled' up in wondering whether people liked him or liked his Smithy character.

Further, the Carpool Karaoke host claimed to quit The Late Late Show to spend more time with his children.

The interview came on the heels of the comedian's getting a severe backlash after he was dubbed 'a tiny cretin of a man' by Keith McNally, the owner of upscale New York restaurant Balthazar.

More From Entertainment:

‘Drake & Josh’ on-screen siblings reunite for a hilarious video: WATCH

‘Drake & Josh’ on-screen siblings reunite for a hilarious video: WATCH
Lupita Nyong’o recalls becoming a meme after Will Smith Oscar’s slap

Lupita Nyong’o recalls becoming a meme after Will Smith Oscar’s slap
Florence Pugh claims Hollywood moguls wanted to forge everything about her

Florence Pugh claims Hollywood moguls wanted to forge everything about her

Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry announced memoir release date

Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry announced memoir release date
Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir

Prince Harry will ‘wreak havoc’ with distressing memoir
Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee

Spice Girls’ Mel B talks being proposed by now-fiancé Rory McPhee
Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’

Prince Harry narrative appears appealing to Gen Z as he ‘challenges tradition’
Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'

Prince Harry to jet off to UK to promote 'Spare': 'Not a relaxing Christmas'
Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’

Henry Cavill on almost landing the role of James Bond, ‘I was close’
Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?

Is Prince Harry returning to UK for memoir promotions?
King Charles sincere intention over Prince Harry, William rift revealed

King Charles sincere intention over Prince Harry, William rift revealed
Prince William 'barely speaking' to Harry as 'Spare' destroys olive branch

Prince William 'barely speaking' to Harry as 'Spare' destroys olive branch