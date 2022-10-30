Prince William 'barely speaking' to Harry as 'Spare' destroys olive branch

Prince William is seemingly keeping his silence as Prince Harry has announced the release date of his upcoming memoir.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly "barely spoken" to his younger brother and is keeping his distance from drama.

Harry and William last came together to read tributes for Queen Elizabeth II outside Winsor Castle days after her death.

Meanwhile, Harry's publishers have described 'Spare' as 'raw' and 'unflinching' truth of his life.

On the contrary, Professor Pauline MacLaran describes Harry's book as 'very personal and emotional account.'



Ms MacLaran told Express.co.uk: "I expect the book will contain details of his growing up within the royal household.

"This will mean revisiting his mother’s death and the lead-up to it, I imagine, with the turbulent years that preceded it – in particular, the warring relationship between Charles and Diana and how that impacted on him. It is likely to be a very personal and emotional account."