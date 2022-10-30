 
Florence Pugh claims Hollywood moguls wanted to forge everything about her

Florence Pugh opened up about struggles and challenges she faced early in her career.

The Little Women star revealed that she begin to regret pursuing an acting career in Hollywood after movie makers told her to ‘change’ everything about her.

Florence, who has been praised for her performance in much-hyped film Don’t Worry Darling – alongside Harry Styles, claimed that several Hollywood biggies attempted to forge her career after she made her debut in mystery film The Falling in 2014.

In her latest interview with The Telegraph, the Lady Macbeth actress has said during her early career she feared she had made a ‘mistake.’

“All the things that they were trying to change about me – whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows – that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in.”

She continued, “I’d thought the film business would be like [my experience of making] The Falling, but actually, this was what the top of the game looked like, and I felt I’d made a massive mistake.”

On the work front, Florence has been signed to play the lead role in the psychological thriller, The Pack alongside Alexander Skarsgård.

