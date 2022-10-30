Prince Harry to revisit Diana’s death in memoir?

Experts fear Prince Harry may end up revisiting Princess Diana’s death in his upcoming memoir.

Professor Pauline MacLaran of Royal Holloway, issued these insights while addressing Prince Harry’s “very personal and emotional” announcement.

She began by telling Express UK, “I expect the book will contain details of his growing up within the royal household.”

“This will mean revisiting his mother’s death and the lead-up to it, I imagine, with the turbulent years that preceded it –" she also added.

"In particular, the warring relationship between Charles and Diana and how that impacted on him. It is likely to be a very personal and emotional account.”