Selena Gomez serves nostalgic vibes as she revisits Waverly Place

Selena Gomez took a trip down the memory lane as she made a special visit to New York City's Waverly Place ahead of the release of her documentary, My Mind & Me.

The Only Murders In the Building star took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted a picture of herself, posing underneath a street sign that read 'Waverly Pl.'





With her latest snap, Gomez, 30, honored her Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired from 2007 until 2012.

Gomez donned a cream color long-sleeve shirt, patterned pants and crossed-body bag while looking up at the street sign.

The Wolves singer was standing in front Julius, one of the neighborhood's oldest bars. She captioned the nostalgic picture, "Where it all began."

Fans showered the post with love as many flooded the comments section praising Gomez and the iconic show. “Speechless,” one internet user wrote.

Another added, “This is ICONIC.”

Gomez played teenage wizard Alex Russo on the hit series for four seasons.

Moreover, Gomez’s much-awaited documentary is all set to arrive on AppleTV+ on November 4.