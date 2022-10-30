Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice shuns King Charles as she hates life of ribbon-cutting

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice rules herself out of a top royal role, according to a royal commentator.



King Charles III has now five Counsellors of State - Queen Camilla, Beatrice, as well as Prince William, Harry and Andrew.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer said that Beatrice has already ruled herself out of undertaking the role.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Mr Palmer said that it is "a bit weird" that Beatrice was handed the role, given that she is not a regular working royal.



Palmer continued: "We now have a new top five in line for the throne. We have a wife of the monarch, Queen Camilla, who is eligible to be Counsellor of State. And you also have William, Harry, Andrew and Beatrice - but those last three, none of them undertake sufficient duties to take the role.

"I mean, Beatrice, when she was still a student, said she didn't want a life of ribbon-cutting, she wanted to have a career."

There are reports that King Charles is considering to increase the number of senior royals allowed to stand in for him in his absence.