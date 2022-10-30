 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘lose everything’ if memoir is ‘full on war call’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly end up ‘losing it all’ if their memoir contains a full on onslaught against the Royal Family.

Foreign policy expert Nile Gardiner offered these insights in his most recent interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “Buckingham Palace will be very concerned by the release of Harry's book. There is a lot of nervousness about it.”

“Harry and Meghan will be cast into wilderness and lose their royal titles if this is an all-out onslaught against the Royal Family.”

He also warned fans about the release of his memoir and branded it the “publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace.”

“This is going to be an angry and bitter book. It could do a great deal of damage to the Royal Family. The tone of book based on the title, looks to be very dark. It could be the publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace.”

“This book serves no constructive purpose. The long-term consequences for the monarchy are very damaging,” she also added.

“The impact on Harry and Meghan's standing in the Royal Family will be catastrophic. They will lose their royal titles if there are attacks in this book.”

