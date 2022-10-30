 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Imran Khan wears shades at night? Netizens curious

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — PTI/Facebook
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — PTI/Facebook

After PTI Chairman Imran Khan's video interview wearing dark shades at night went viral on the internet, netizens remain curious to find out why the party chief is usually seen rocking sunglasses during non-sunny hours.

One such question was also posed by senior journalist Hamid Mir, who took to his Twitter to find out the reason. PTI's leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhry responded to the question by Mir, explaining the reason behind Khan's habit.

Fawad, taking to Twitter, shared that Khan wore shades due to light sensitivity, as the vehicles carrying piercing lights were opposite him during the long march.

"It's not easy standing for hours," he added in his tweet.

More From Pakistan:

Journalist dies after being crushed under PTI's container amid long march

Journalist dies after being crushed under PTI's container amid long march
Magistrate approves two-day physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

Magistrate approves two-day physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari
Imran Khan spews venom against an institution that 'raised him': PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan spews venom against an institution that 'raised him': PM Shehbaz Sharif
Long-term Pak-US partnership restored: Ambassador Masood Khan

Long-term Pak-US partnership restored: Ambassador Masood Khan
Sindh needs world support to rebuild schools: Sardar Shah

Sindh needs world support to rebuild schools: Sardar Shah
Polling ends in NA-45 Kurram by-elections

Polling ends in NA-45 Kurram by-elections
Punjab ACE arrests Dost Mazari in land encroachment case

Punjab ACE arrests Dost Mazari in land encroachment case
Imran Khan offered to hold talks with govt: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan offered to hold talks with govt: PM Shehbaz
Faisal Vawda questions termination from PTI

Faisal Vawda questions termination from PTI
IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week

IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against disqualification next week
PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed bicker over mic during long march

PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Faisal Javed bicker over mic during long march
Punjab refuses CCPO Lahore's transfer to Centre for third time

Punjab refuses CCPO Lahore's transfer to Centre for third time