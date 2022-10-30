 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk orders 'content moderation council' on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Elon Musk orders content moderation council on Twitter
Elon Musk orders "content moderation council" on Twitter 

Elon Musk has formed a "content moderation council"  to make major decisions on the platform, according to CNBC.

The SpaceX CEO tweeted on his decision to form the council, "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

As Donald Trump's return on the platform looms, Tesla's founder earlier signaled to reverse the lifetime ban on former president Donald Trump from Twitter when he announced buying off the platform at $54.20 per share.

The billionaire said, "I would reverse the permanent ban... I don't own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don't own Twitter?"

Elon Musk still needs to fully provide details on his content moderation council work, who will be its members, and whether Twitter will be similar to Facebook's oversight board.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West appears DOWNCAST amid anti-Semitism scandal

Kanye West appears DOWNCAST amid anti-Semitism scandal
King Charles to hold climate event on eve of COP27

King Charles to hold climate event on eve of COP27
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' overtakes global box office with landslide win: report

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' overtakes global box office with landslide win: report
King Charles gets closer to William, Kate thanks to Harry’s rift

King Charles gets closer to William, Kate thanks to Harry’s rift
Prince Harry going to ‘jeopardise’ royal future for Lilibet, Archie with memoir

Prince Harry going to ‘jeopardise’ royal future for Lilibet, Archie with memoir
King Charles once forced to leave home: Interesting details revealed

King Charles once forced to leave home: Interesting details revealed
Scott Disick goes casual as he’s spotted taking relaxing drive with mystery brunette

Scott Disick goes casual as he’s spotted taking relaxing drive with mystery brunette
Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill

Julia Roberts reveals Martin Luther King Jr, Coretta Scott paid for her hospital bill

Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign

Meghan Markle overshadows 'magnificent' era of Queen reign
Trevor Noah clashes with Piers Morgan on Rishi Sunak appointment backlash

Trevor Noah clashes with Piers Morgan on Rishi Sunak appointment backlash
King Charles snubbed as Princess Beatrice rules herself out of key role

King Charles snubbed as Princess Beatrice rules herself out of key role
Brooklyn Beckham pens romantic note for wife Nicola Peltz as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness

Brooklyn Beckham pens romantic note for wife Nicola Peltz as they celebrate 3 years of togetherness