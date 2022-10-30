 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
Web Desk

Kanye West appears DOWNCAST amid anti-Semitism scandal

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Kanye West appeared in low spirits and deep thoughts as he stepped out for his six-year-old son Saint's latest game in Calabasas, California amid an anti-Semitism scandal.

The Donda rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was also in attendance and once again proved herself as the most stylish soccer mom of the bunch while watching her little boy's scrimmage from a black folding chair.

The 42-year-old reality star stayed as far away as possible from her former spouse, 45, who has been dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga, and his talent agency CAA following his antisemitic tirades this month.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

While rocking an all-black Balenciaga ensemble and large shades, she was seen actively ignoring West after taking to her Instagram to publicly condemn hate speech and state that she stands with 'the Jewish community and calls on 'the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.'

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Despite the stress of having to see the father of her four kids, with whom she also shares North, nine, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, the SKIMS founder put on a brave face and cheered for their little one during her outing. 


