 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Strictly's Jayde Adams praises Disney's decision to introduce first plus-size heroine

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Strictlys Jayde Adams praises Disneys decision to introduce first plus-size heroine
Strictly's Jayde Adams praises Disney's decision to introduce first plus-size heroine

Strictly's Jayde Adams is appreciating Disney's decision to introduce its first-ever plus-size heroine in a powerful short film about body dysmorphia.

In the company's 85-year history of making movies, plus-size characters have only ever featured in the roles of villains or extras - and fans are full of praise for the change.

The film, entitled Reflect, follows the story of a young plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca, 'who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power.'

With fans quick to heap praise on the new movie, Jayde was also keen to show her support in a cute Instagram post on Friday.

The 37-year-old comedian compared herself to the protagonist Bianca as she shared a comparison snap of the cartoon ballet dancer with herself performing her 'body positive' Flashdance routine on Strictly.

Jayde captioned her snap: 'I got a new favourite film.'

Strictlys Jayde Adams praises Disneys decision to introduce first plus-size heroine

The star is clearly a fan of Disney, showing off her epic Halloween costume this weekend as she dressed up as Ursula - the villainous sea witch in The Little Mermaid.

The comedian - who was eliminated from Strictly last week - previously spoke about her experience with body-shaming trolls.

Rather than getting upset, Jayde revealed she 'laughs with trolls' who comment on her weight in order to show resilience.

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film is part of the second series of Short Circuit - a series of experimental short films.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reaches out to ex-girlfriends to contribute to his book: report

Prince Harry reaches out to ex-girlfriends to contribute to his book: report
Zayn Malik lands FIRST major role in animated movie ‘10 Lives’

Zayn Malik lands FIRST major role in animated movie ‘10 Lives’
Angelina Jolie steps outside in STYLE after visiting flood catastrophe in Pakistan

Angelina Jolie steps outside in STYLE after visiting flood catastrophe in Pakistan

King Charles being disgraced by his own son Prince Harry?

King Charles being disgraced by his own son Prince Harry?
Netflix best movies to stream this week: Check out the top 6

Netflix best movies to stream this week: Check out the top 6
Kanye West appears DOWNCAST amid anti-Semitism scandal

Kanye West appears DOWNCAST amid anti-Semitism scandal
King Charles to hold climate event on eve of COP27

King Charles to hold climate event on eve of COP27
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' overtakes global box office with landslide win: report

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' overtakes global box office with landslide win: report
King Charles gets closer to William, Kate thanks to Harry’s rift

King Charles gets closer to William, Kate thanks to Harry’s rift
Prince Harry going to ‘jeopardise’ royal future for Lilibet, Archie with memoir

Prince Harry going to ‘jeopardise’ royal future for Lilibet, Archie with memoir
King Charles once forced to leave home: Interesting details revealed

King Charles once forced to leave home: Interesting details revealed
Elon Musk orders 'content moderation council' on Twitter

Elon Musk orders 'content moderation council' on Twitter