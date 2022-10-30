 
Simon Cowell's son Eric is doing big things for daddy: Deets inside

Simon Cowell's little munchkin is doing big things for daddy as The X Factor judge revealed that his eight-year-old son Eric had a role in saving his life from his 'dark' obsession with work.

Cowell's straight-talking appraisals as head judge on The X Factor helped earn him a reputation as TV's Mr. Nasty, but behind the scenes he admits to working round the clock in a frantic bid to help the show stay one step ahead of the competition.

The music mogul, 63 in his recent interview with The Sun talked about his equation with his son as he was quoted saying, “Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work — I was obsessed with it. I got to that point where everything was about, "If you’re not rating against this then you’re a failure" and I stopped enjoying what I was doing and I was miserable the whole time.”

“I was obsessed with beating the competition. I took it to a ridiculous level and I would get really down about that stuff, to the point I was depressed.” Simon added.

Cowell welcomed son Eric - named after his late father - in New York City on Valentine's Day 2014. To date, he remains the mogul's only child with fiancée Lauren Silverman.


