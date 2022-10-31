 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘genuinely worried’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘genuinely worried’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has left his father King Charles ‘genuinely worried’ with the announcement of his much-anticipated memoir Spare.

Royal expert Richard Palmer told Express UK, the monarch is concerned that Harry’s tell-all book could dilute the message of major royal events, adding that Charles is ‘genuinely worried’ about the impact Spare could have on his attempts to establish himself as the new King.

Palmer said: "I think they're genuinely worried about it.”

He further said, “If you're planning a big announcement, if you're planning an overseas tour, whatever, and this gets in the way, it completely dilutes your message and everything you stand for. if you're not careful. I think there's genuine worry.”

Prince Harry will release his memoir titled Spare on 10th January 2023, his publisher confirmed last week.

"We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," Penguin Random House said on Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix series 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumours, character deaths

Netflix series 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumours, character deaths

BTS' Jin achieves another streaming milestone as solo artist

BTS' Jin achieves another streaming milestone as solo artist
Kendall Jenner shares picture with boyfriend Devin Booker on his 26th birthday

Kendall Jenner shares picture with boyfriend Devin Booker on his 26th birthday

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ remains atop North America box office

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ remains atop North America box office
Matt Smith wasn’t fond of riding dragons on ‘House of the Dragon’

Matt Smith wasn’t fond of riding dragons on ‘House of the Dragon’
Bob Dylan pays tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

Bob Dylan pays tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on South Korea stampede

Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement on South Korea stampede

King Charles goes against Queen's wish

King Charles goes against Queen's wish

Prince Harry accused of preferring money over family

Prince Harry accused of preferring money over family

Prince Harry blasted for 'getting someone to write a book for him'

Prince Harry blasted for 'getting someone to write a book for him'
Prince Harry urged to stop treating his hard working family with contempt

Prince Harry urged to stop treating his hard working family with contempt
Louis Walsh gives insight into Simon Cowell’s humourous personality

Louis Walsh gives insight into Simon Cowell’s humourous personality