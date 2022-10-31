 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Charles, Camilla notorious phone call to be depicted in ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

The Crown is reportedly planning to depict the notorious phone call between Charles and Camilla when in the upcoming season of the series.

The phone call, widely referred to as ‘tampongate’, was recorded by an amateur radio enthusiast who stumbled across the ‘two young lovers’ conversation while moving between audio channels.

During the conversation, the then prince told Camilla that he wanted to ‘live inside’ her.

According to The Telegraph, the content may appear "embarrassing" but it is intended to show the new King and Queen Consort’s affection toward each other.

The outlet reported that the call will recast “sympathetically as two young people in love”.

Meanwhile, an insider on Saturday night described the idea of including controversial scenes in the show as “crass” and “in bad taste”.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson son debuts on Instagram in cute Halloween post

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson son debuts on Instagram in cute Halloween post
Prince Harry told to ‘take a risk’ and ‘step into real world’ with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry told to ‘take a risk’ and ‘step into real world’ with ‘Spare’
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID, visitors unable to leave
Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian drops jaws in ‘X-Men’ inspired Halloween costume
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth ‘quite disappointed’
‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say

‘Narcissistic Meghan Markle doles out bad advice’, experts say
Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?

Shakira ex-Gerard Pique still part of her family after shocking breakup?
Kanye West on the verge of facing financial crisis amid anti-Semitic row

Kanye West on the verge of facing financial crisis amid anti-Semitic row
Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend

Kate Middleton receives a nod from Meghan Markle’s close friend
Frankie Jonas, girlfriend mimics Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween

Frankie Jonas, girlfriend mimics Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween
Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono

Taylor Swift hints at collaboration with U2 frontman Bono
Princess Charlotte leaves Kate Middleton embarrassed

Princess Charlotte leaves Kate Middleton embarrassed