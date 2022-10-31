India blew Pakistan's chances, says an upset Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar speaks in one of his YouTube videos. —Screen grab/ File

Shoaib Akhtar, the former power pacer, Sunday said South Africa’s hammering mighty India to smithereens was a nail in the coffin for Pakistan’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup dreams.



“India ne marwa diya humein (India blew Pakistan’s chances) by succumbing to South Africa. But India is not to be blamed as we made this sure by playing too bad,” Akhtar said analysing the critical T20 world cup situation on his YouTube channel.



"Hopes pinned on the neighbours were dashed. If India had sent South Africa packing, Pakistan’s chances of sneaking to the next round would have become fatter."



Akhtar said he had earlier said these pitches were not easy to play.

"And I was proven right. India got exposed to South Africa’s lethal pace attack. Had Indians played patiently, it would have been a winning target, India disappointed us.”

"This has left Pakistan with fewer chances," the former pacer said adding, "However if we somehow defeat South Africa in the quarter-final, then we may have a chance, but our contenders can shock us too”.