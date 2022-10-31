Court questions PM Shehbaz’s interference in Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

Court expresses anger on the investigation officer and asks him to arrest remaining nominated perpetrators. — Screengrab/APP/File

Court questions PM's authority to request culprits' release.

IO asked by court why other perpetrators weren't arrested yet.

Court gives four days to IO for arresting remaining nominated culprits.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench Monday questioned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's interference in the Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH) incident after he requested his Saudi counterpart Muhammad bin Salman to pardon and free the imprisoned culprits during his visit to the Kingdom on October 26.

Earlier this year, a court in Madinah sentenced three Pakistanis to eight years in prison, while another three were sentenced to six years in jail for creating chaos and violating the sanctity of the holy mosque.



Hearing related to the dismissal of the case filed in Attock against Awami Muslim League's chief Sheikh Rasheed took place in the LHC's Rawalpindi bench in relation to the incident in Masjid-e-Nabwi where rioters heckled federal ministers and violated the mosque's sanctity.

Sheikh Rasheed's nephew and PTI lawmaker MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was also arrested in this case.

The Rawalpindi bench of the court, while issuing remarks on the case related to the incident, raised questions on PM Shehbaz's authority to seek pardon for the culprits.

Expressing its anger at the investigation officer Raja Fayaz, the court asked for the other accused persons nominated in the case and why they haven't been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, Rasheed's counsel informed the court that the premier had the culprits released during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Responding to him, the court asked "what does the prime minister have to do with the case?"

The court remarked that politicians should keep their "dirty politics" away from this case and introspect on their own behaviour. "Have you seen Indian channels? How they are spewing filth?" the court remarked during the hearing.

Addressing the investigation officer, the court said that the Quran clearly mentions keeping one's voice lower than that of the Prophet (PBUH).

"We give you four days to arrest the culprits visible in the terrible incident's video.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned by the court until November 4.