Monday Oct 31 2022
The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit from royal life in 2020 reportedly led The Firm to set a new ‘code’ for royal staff and courtiers.

According to royal journalist, Valentine Low private secretaries were to “ask themselves” a question after Sussexes left the UK.

Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown author wrote: “After Megxit, the palace produced a royal household code for courtiers called Guidelines for Private Secretaries and Heads of Teams.”

Valentine said that the code “advises private secretaries that when they are unclear about what to do, they should ask themselves: ‘Am I putting at risk the trust the nation places in Her Majesty?'”

The journalist described the question as the “guiding principle on which all decisions are judged.”

He further described the code as “a glaring example of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted.”

“It says that working royals cannot undertake commercial work for personal financial gain on the strength of their royal status,” he wrote. 

