 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz confirms Brooklyn Beckham will appear in 'Lola James': Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Nicola Peltz has recently confirmed that her husband Brooklyn Beckham will appear in her film as he was once an aspiring photographer before trying his hand at being a chef.

The Bates Motel actress, who is the writer and director of her upcoming film Lola James, told how her husband, 23, begged her for a small part in the independent drama.

However, despite trying to disguise his very British accent, Nicola, 27, revealed she had to cut the scene because she couldn't stop laughing at his voice.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, Style, Nicola revealed: 'I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23 [Lola James]. And Brooklyn is still mad at me, but he was like, "Can I be in your movie?' And I was like Oh My Gosh, I would be honoured, but we have to disguise you."

'Obviously he's covered in tattoos and he's British. So he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find me, but in one scene he's like 'Can I put the mike on, I wanna say a line?"

After agreeing he could say whatever he wanted, the scene didn't go to plan, as Nicola revealed: 'And I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever. I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like "Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?" I was like, yes I love you so much!'

Despite not making the cut for a speaking part, Nicola confirmed that Brooklyn will appear in her film as an extra during a scene.

The upcoming movie Lola James is set in 2002 and follows the story of 19-year-old Lola who tries to save enough money to get her brother Arlo out of their ‘toxic’ home.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’
Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots

Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots
Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’

Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’
Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?
Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute

Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute
Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'

Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'
Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’
The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life

The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life
‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status