 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots
Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots

Jennifer Lopez is truly in love with her new ‘mrs.’ status after tying knot with Ben Affleck earlier this year.

The Marry Me starlet, 53, shared a beautiful glimpse of her much-loved jewelry piece in the latest pictures, posted on Instagram on Sunday.

J.Lo dropped a series of pictures, clicked in bed. She donned the gorgeous white nightwear, paired with a cream robe by Italian label Intimissimi.

The Hustlers star put her ‘mrs.’ necklace on display as she posed for the camera. “#ThisIsMe … #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment,” she captioned the post, followed by a white heart icon.

J.Lo and Affleck exchanged wedding vows in a legal and intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas back in July.

The Selena star then revealed to the world that she legally changed her name from Jennifer Lynn Lopez to Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The revelation was made in her OnTheJLo newsletter to fans as she signed off a lengthy letter with her new legal name.

Lopez and Affleck held a second wedding at the Batman actor’s home in Riceboro, Georgia in August. The multi-day lavish wedding celebration was attended by several stars of Hollywood.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’

Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’
Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?
Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute

Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute
Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'

Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'
Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’
The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life

The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life
‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing their royal life, status
Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’

Michael Jackson wanted to marry Princess Diana: ‘She was his ideal wife’
Prince Harry ‘has a chip on his shoulder,’ expert says

Prince Harry ‘has a chip on his shoulder,’ expert says