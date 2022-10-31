 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Anya Taylor-Joy cuddles up to Malcolm McRae as they dote on each other in new snaps

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and her rumoured husband Malcolm McRae looked the picture of happiness as they doted on one another during a stroll in Studio City.

The Peaky Blinders actress,26, looked chic in a sweet red and white gingham dress that showed off her long legs.

She paired it with some vintage-style white platform boots and cosied up to her beau.

The British-American actress's blonde tresses were styled down, while she hid her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, musician Malcolm - who performs pop, folk, rockabilly, rock, and musical theatre cut a casual figure in an oversized white shirt and baseball cap.

The couple have been making the most of their time abroad after Anya jetted to Australia in May to film the upcoming blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, in which she plays the titular character.

During her time in the country, her personal life has made headlines as rumours have swirled she and her boyfriend Malcolm secretly tied the knot.

She has been pictured on several occasions in Sydney wearing what appears to be a wedding ring but has yet to comment on the speculation.


