Monday Oct 31 2022
David, Victoria Beckham snub Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz three-year anniversary posts

Monday Oct 31, 2022

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham snubbed their son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's three-year anniversary posts amid rumours that their feud is still raging.

The fashion designer failed to react or comment on Instagram posts of her eldest son and daughter-in-law despite being online and sharing updates about her day.

"Book shopping this morning with @isabelagrutman gave me an idea," Posh Spice captioned the picture featuring her in a bookshop with a girlfriend.

"Should I start a book club?" Victoria added another story that showed her surrounded by books at the shop.

A report by Mirror Magazine also mentioned that not only Victoria but David also did not wish Brooklyn or Nicola on their big day.

Even though the former legendary footballer dropped a post featuring his other son Cruz Beckham recording a song in a studio, he did not drop anything regarding Brooklyn or his wife on his social media.

Not only this but Victoria and David did not even like the couple’s snaps they posted on their six-month wedding anniversary on October 10th.

This comes amid rumours that tensions between Victoria and Nicola are still has not ended despite their reunion at the former Spice Girl’s Paris Fashion Week show. 

