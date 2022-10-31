Bradley Cooper joins Irina Shayk at fashion event amid reconciliation rumours

Bradley Cooper continued to fuel reconciliation rumours with Irina Shayk as he joined her at a Self Portrait fashion event in New York on Sunday evening.

The supermodel, 36, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a tweed co-ord by the brand, which perfectly highlighted her gym-honed abs.



Irina's chic outfit also featured a cropped jacket in the same fabric, which she wore slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Bradley, 47, cut a stylish figure in a dark denim shirt teamed with a pair of jeans and boots, layered with a black jacket.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The former couple, who have been seen together on several occasions in recent weeks, were joined at the event by Edward Enniful and Stella Maxwell.

The couple, who parted ways in 2019 have sparked romance rumours for months since she shared vacation photos in the Bahamas together over the summer

It was reported in August that the Nightmare Alley actor, 47, and Vogue cover girl are mulling the prospect of having more children.



