 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West argues with a parent during son Saint’s soccer game

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Kanye West argues with a parent during son Saint’s soccer game
Kanye West argues with a parent during son Saint’s soccer game

Kanye West was seen storming out of son Saint’s soccer game in Los Angeles after a heated argument, per TMZ.

In footage obtained by the outlet, the rapper, 45, was spotted having a heated exchange with an unidentified individual on the side-line of rapper’s six-year-old’s game. The individual appeared to be a parent of one of the kids.

Recently, the rapper has faced a public backlash and professional repercussions following his controversial anti-Semitic remarks.

Kim Kardashian, the rapper’s ex-wife, sat nearby in a lawn chair flanked by security, but did not visibly react as the disgraced designer stood about 30 feet away, waving his arms in seeming frustration.

The ex-couple, who also share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, did not interact with each other at all during the sporting event. In fact, the outlet noted that the Skims founder did not react to Ye’s antics at all.

Another woman — who appeared to be a family friend — then approached Ye and said something that prompted the musician to storm off the field.

West took a few minutes to cool off and eventually returned to watch the rest of Saint’s game without any further drama, a witness shared with TMZ.

Given West’s anti-Semitic remarks, the rapper as faced many financial repercussions which includes being dropped by brands like GAP, Adidas, Balenciaga. Ye was also dropped by his talent agency CAA and the law firm handling his divorce proceedings following his antisemitic tirades last month.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles is 'flipping his middle finger' at Rishi Sunak 'already': Here's How

King Charles is 'flipping his middle finger' at Rishi Sunak 'already': Here's How
Kanye West Instagram restricted AGAIN amid 'Jewish' remarks

Kanye West Instagram restricted AGAIN amid 'Jewish' remarks
Tom Brady focusing on 'being a dad' after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady focusing on 'being a dad' after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Emily Ratajkwoski croons Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ after split

Emily Ratajkwoski croons Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ after split
Nicola Peltz wants to 'adopt' kids with Brooklyn to 'evolve' Beckham family

Nicola Peltz wants to 'adopt' kids with Brooklyn to 'evolve' Beckham family
Selena Gomez and her mother won’t watch singer’s upcoming documentary

Selena Gomez and her mother won’t watch singer’s upcoming documentary
Oprah Winfrey warns her fans on scam weight loss products: Watch

Oprah Winfrey warns her fans on scam weight loss products: Watch
Kate Middleton, Prince William shaking their waists like nobody's business in this video

Kate Middleton, Prince William shaking their waists like nobody's business in this video
Tim Roth's musician son Cormac passes away

Tim Roth's musician son Cormac passes away
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to be 'warmer'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to be 'warmer'
Nicola Peltz admits she wants to adopt some kids: 'That would be the dream'

Nicola Peltz admits she wants to adopt some kids: 'That would be the dream'