K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24 dies in Halloween stampede incident

South Korean singer Lee Jihan, 24, has died in a stampede during a Halloween celebration event in Itaewon town, Seoul on Saturday.

The deadly incident took place on Saturday, when a large number of people thronged a narrow street during Halloween celebrations, leaving almost 153 dead and more than 133 people injured, Billboard reported.

935 Entertainment also confirms Lee's tragic death on Instagram on October 30, alongside an image of a plain black square posted in mourning.

"I am heartbroken to [share] sad news," the translation for the caption said before going on to say that Lee "has become a star in the sky and left us" after his "sudden death."

"Actor Lee Jihan was a sweet and warm friend to all," the caption added.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," a statement from 935 Entertainment read.

They further added, "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him."

Lee became popular with his appearance at a reality singing competition series called Produce 101 in 2017.

He made his acting debut in a web drama named Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day, in 2019.

Lee's former fellow members from Produce 101, Kim Dohyun and Park Heeseok shared information regarding the late singer’s funeral and expressed their condolences on social media.