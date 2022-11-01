 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

K-Pop singer Lee Jihan 24 dies in Halloween stampede incident

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24 dies in Halloween stampede incident
K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24 dies in Halloween stampede incident

South Korean singer Lee Jihan, 24, has died in a stampede during a Halloween celebration event in Itaewon town, Seoul on Saturday.

The deadly incident took place on Saturday, when a large number of people thronged a narrow street during Halloween celebrations, leaving almost 153 dead and more than 133 people injured, Billboard reported.

935 Entertainment also confirms Lee's tragic death on Instagram on October 30, alongside an image of a plain black square posted in mourning.

"I am heartbroken to [share] sad news," the translation for the caption said before going on to say that Lee "has become a star in the sky and left us" after his "sudden death."

"Actor Lee Jihan was a sweet and warm friend to all," the caption added.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," a statement from 935 Entertainment read.

They further added, "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him."

Lee became popular with his appearance at a reality singing competition series called Produce 101 in 2017.

He made his acting debut in a web drama named Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day, in 2019.

Lee's former fellow members from Produce 101, Kim Dohyun and Park Heeseok shared information regarding the late singer’s funeral and expressed their condolences on social media.

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons

‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons
Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume

Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume
Henry Cavill on Superman: 'I have a very close connection'

Henry Cavill on Superman: 'I have a very close connection'
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show
Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock

Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock
Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare

Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare
Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’

Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’
Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed

Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed
Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir

Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir
Queen Camilla says Louis 'pulled' King Charles hair: Here's how monarch reacted

Queen Camilla says Louis 'pulled' King Charles hair: Here's how monarch reacted
Travis Scott parties solo in Miami amid cheating rumours

Travis Scott parties solo in Miami amid cheating rumours
Meghan Markle says Archie is 'multidimensional' child: 'Part of legacy'

Meghan Markle says Archie is 'multidimensional' child: 'Part of legacy'