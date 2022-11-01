 
entertainment
Noah Schnapp 'guilt-tripped' Shawn Mendes for an Instagram follow

Noah Schnapp shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he guilt-tripped Shawn Mendes into following him back on Instagram.

During a segment of 'True Confessions' with Fallon and his co-star Millie Bobby Brown, Schnapp read out a confession ‘I guilt tripped Shawn Mendes into following me back on Instagram,’ which he said was true.

In the clip shared by official Tonight Show YouTube channel, Millie the Schnapp, 18, why did he have to guilt-trip him. To which he responded, “He followed everyone on the cast except me.”

Millie asks in disbelief, “Shawn Mendes?” He responds, “Yeah. He followed you, Sadie, Gaten, Caleb – everybody.”

In the banter of the trio, Millie pointed to Schnapp, “Oh, he’s bitter.”

"I was like, 'What the hell? Why does he follow everyone else but me,'" Schnapp recalled. When Fallon jokingly asked what Mendes's problem was, Schnapp quipped, "He has a beef with me."

The actor who portrays Will Byers on Stranger Things, shared he DM-ed the Summer of Love crooner for an explanation. “I was like ‘I’m low-key offended. Why do you follow everyone?’”

Mendes responded back, "Oh, what's up man? I love you so much."

Not only did Schnapp gain an Instagram follower in Mendes, but he also admitted to Fallon that he and Mendes chat on the phone occasionally.

Earlier this year, Schnapp made headlines after revealing a TikTok message from Doja Cat asking him to set her up with his breakout Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. She called him out online for the move. However, the matter was settled as the actor revealed to Variety.

"I'm super un-serious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings," Schnapp said. "I apologised, and she was totally okay with it, and was like, 'I'm sorry how I reacted.'"

