‘The Crown’ imposes no fears on Royals with take on Charles, Diana divorce

File Footage

The Crown stars Olivia Williams and Dominic West defended the show’s take on King Charles and Princess Diana divorce in the upcoming season.



In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Williams, who plays Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles in season 5 Peter Morgan drama, said that the royals should not be afraid of the next chapter.

“I think what’s very exciting about this season and the show that has had this amount of space to mature is that [showrunner] Peter’s now writing standalone episodes and he writes an episode that’s about divorce in almost a philosophical way; how divorce effects a couple who aren’t in the public eye,” she stated.

The Father star continued: “I don’t think it’s something the Palace should be frightened of because he is very careful to always turn these events back to how they affect the crown.

“The series is called The Crown, not Charles, Diana, or the Queen. It’s about the crown and so I think it’s both interesting and philosophical and relevant to that.

West, who portrays the role of Charles, chimed in saying that hindsight is a “wonderful thing” when it comes to the romance of the former Prince and Princess of Wales.

“At the time, when we were thinking about this divorce as it happened, there was an enormous sense of grievance from the public that this fairy-tale had been destroyed,” he stated.

“That this amazing wedding that happened between Charles and Diana had set up this fairy tale was shown to have gone wrong.

“I think now, 25 years later, we have the reassurance that things turned out okay. Not for Diana, but for the fact that Camilla was not a marriage breaker or someone who was trying to deny us our fairy tale,” West noted. “She was just someone who was in love.”

The headline-making separation of Charles and Diana would be the main focus in the upcoming explosive season of the hit Netflix drama.

“I think anybody who has a perspective on divorce, the whole blame game, you see that maybe the marriage wasn’t a great idea in the first place,” Williams added.

She further said, “I don’t want to say that with any disrespect to the families involved. I think as Dominic says, hindsight is a really wonderful thing.”