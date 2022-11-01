‘The Crown’ season 5 actors support depicting ‘hiccups’ in Queen, Prince Philip’s marriage

Netflix’s The Crown season five will chronicle the trials and tribulations of the royal family throughout the early to mid-1990s.

The upcoming season, which is all set to debut on November 9, has sparked criticism from royal family experts for its explosive depiction of then Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce as well as showing ups and downs Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s relationship.

The Crown season five stars Jonathan Pryce (portraying the Duke of Edinburgh) and Imelda Staunton (playing Queen Elizabeth) have defended showrunner Peter Morgan for including the ‘little hiccups’ in Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s marriage.

“This relationship, like many long-lasting marriages and relationships and partnerships, will inevitably go through ups and downs,” Pryce told the Metro.co.uk.

“I think it’s very brave of Peter Morgan to want to show the whole spectrum of a relationship,” he added.

Pryce, who succeeded Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip further said, “But one of the things you know from your own life, is these little hiccups you have, underlying it and the reason you see it through the next morning, is this great sense of love and respect and great sense of support for each other.”

“Philip is especially supportive of the Queen and has great admiration for her, and I think that’s what you see and I think that’s what the audience will want to see from it.”

Staunton, who took the role from Olivia Coleman, also nodded in agreement, noting that Morgan “doesn’t shy away from things.”

“We do feel we’re given more dimensions to play than just the people on the balcony,” she added. “We’re giving more of a 360 degree character and flavour.”

The Crown season five will portray the late Duke of Edinburgh and close friend Countess Mountbatten of Burma Penelope Knatchbull (Natascha McElhone) ‘touching hands’ and discussing marriage woes.