 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada's First Lady Sophie Trudeau

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau

Meghan Markle enjoyed a pool party this summer with Canada's First Lady Sophie Trudeau, who is also a very close friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan revealed this in the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, where Sophie was the star guest.

Meghan and Sophie became friends after meeting at a fashion week in Toronto around seven years back when the Duchess was filming Suits.

Meghan Markle disclosed that she threw a pool party at her Montecito mansion this summer with Sophie Trudeau where the two 'giggled like schoolgirls.'

Meghan said: "This past summer, a friend of mine was in town with her kids, for a few days.

"Now, this to me was very exciting because I hadn't seen her for a while, and the idea of getting our kids together, this was a real treat - [to] swim and drink wine.”

