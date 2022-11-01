Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was recently analysed by an expert who said the Suits alum has completely 'taken over' her hubby.

Tina Brown – author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, told The Telegraph earlier this year that the Duke of Sussex is an “emotionally needy” man.

The author added the father-of-two’s “whole personality has changed” since he married Meghan.

“He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed. It’s a really sad thing to a great many people,” she told the publication.

“Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end,” Tina added.

Meanwhile, Harry is all geared-u to release his bombshell memoir expected to take a jibe at the royal family.