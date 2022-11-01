 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author
Meghan Markle’s ‘utterly taken over’ Prince Harry, says royal author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was recently analysed by an expert who said the Suits alum has completely 'taken over' her hubby.

Tina Brown – author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, told The Telegraph earlier this year that the Duke of Sussex is an “emotionally needy” man.

The author added the father-of-two’s “whole personality has changed” since he married Meghan.

“He’s so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed. It’s a really sad thing to a great many people,” she told the publication.

“Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end,” Tina added.

Meanwhile, Harry is all geared-u to release his bombshell memoir expected to take a jibe at the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’

‘The Crown’ season 5 star Elizabeth Debicki reacts to plotline criticism, ‘let’s move on’
Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’

Queen Mother’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ left courtiers ‘quite upset’
Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community

Prince Edward ‘looks forward’ to reinforce theatre’s inspiring work in local community
Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama

Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama
Prince Harry will ‘trample on people and the system’ in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry will ‘trample on people and the system’ in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau

Meghan Markle enjoys a pool party with Canada’s First Lady Sophie Trudeau
Prince Harry urged to change the title of his book from ‘Spare’ to ‘Victim’

Prince Harry urged to change the title of his book from ‘Spare’ to ‘Victim’
Victoria Beckham aiming to become billionaire to compete with Nicola Peltz fam

Victoria Beckham aiming to become billionaire to compete with Nicola Peltz fam
‘The Crown’ season 5 actors support depicting ‘hiccups’ in Queen, Prince Philip’s marriage

‘The Crown’ season 5 actors support depicting ‘hiccups’ in Queen, Prince Philip’s marriage

Prince Harry feels ‘spare’ in new ‘second fiddle’ life with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry feels ‘spare’ in new ‘second fiddle’ life with Meghan Markle
Jonathan Pryce not a royal fan despite playing Prince Philip in ‘The Crown’

Jonathan Pryce not a royal fan despite playing Prince Philip in ‘The Crown’