Kamran Akmal bids adieu to Peshawar Zalmi

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal Tuesday bid adieu to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi after it decided to not retain him for the next season.



Taking to his YouTube channel and Twitter, Akmal confirmed the development.

"Goodbyes are always hard..it has been a wonderful 7 years journey with @PeshawarZalmi," Akmal wrote in his tweet, thanking the franchise for always supporting him during his times of highs and lows.

Akmal, in his YouTube video, revealed that the team's newly-appointed head coach Darren Sammy informed him about the decision after which the cricketer will not be playing the upcoming edition of the PSL in 2023.

"I am not part of Peshawar Zalmi anymore. Head Coach Darren Sammy informed me that Peshawar Zalmi will not retain me for PSL 8. I will be available for selection in the draft of PSL 8 now, though. Let's see which franchise picks me," said Akmal.

Akmal is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the PSL, with 1,972 runs in 75 matches at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 136.94.

The right-hander also has three centuries to his name in PSL, which is the most by any player in the tournament.

The 40-year-old also did a good job behind the stumps, with the most number, 62, of dismissals in PSL history.